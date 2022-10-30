Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.67

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.67 and traded as high as C$77.63. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$74.96, with a volume of 1,132,073 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.55.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.78.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 14.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.05 per share, with a total value of C$360,267.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,854,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,030,983.61. In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,555,268.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.05 per share, with a total value of C$360,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,854,974 shares in the company, valued at C$638,030,983.61. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,118 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

