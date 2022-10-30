Traders Buy Large Volume of Newell Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,411 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 367% compared to the average volume of 2,015 call options.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.0 %

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

