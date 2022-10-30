Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 332,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Friday. 86,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,850. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 13.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

