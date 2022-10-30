Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Short Interest Up 20.7% in October

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Tritium DCFC from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Shares of DCFC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,479,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,761. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $189,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.