Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Up 29.6% in October

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of DCFCW opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $875,000.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

