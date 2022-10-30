tru Independence LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 91,695,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,685,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

