tru Independence LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up about 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 194.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,850. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

