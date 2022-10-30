tru Independence LLC Sells 10,114 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VTI traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,289. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

