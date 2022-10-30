tru Independence LLC Sells 410 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,099. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.20. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

