TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $824.74 million and approximately $28.25 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.04 or 0.31330445 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012240 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 824,785,783 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

