Truist Financial Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.62.

SPLK stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 22.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Splunk by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 154,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Splunk by 40.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

