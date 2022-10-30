Truist Financial Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $115.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.38.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.