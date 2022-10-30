Trust Wallet Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.54 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $480.78 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.01538679 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025392 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00043476 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.25 or 0.01827648 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.