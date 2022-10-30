Trust Wallet Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.54 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $480.78 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.01538679 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025392 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00043476 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.25 or 0.01827648 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

