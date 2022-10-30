TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.59% of TTM Technologies worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.35 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $625.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.04 million. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.