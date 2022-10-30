Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

