UBS Group Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$184.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$169.00 price target (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$157.28.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$162.04 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The firm has a market cap of C$109.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

