UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 2,456,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of UDR

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

