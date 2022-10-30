UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 2,456,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

