UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.
UDR Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 2,456,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of UDR
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.