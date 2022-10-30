UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 2,456,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.