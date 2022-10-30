UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 2,456,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

