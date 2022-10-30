Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.97 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.14 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
Shares of UCTT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 489,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
