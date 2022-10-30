Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.97 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 489,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

