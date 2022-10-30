Umee Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $187.87 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Umee has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and $732,345.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,482.57 or 0.31368075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Umee Token Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.