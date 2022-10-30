Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Volume of $235.28 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00033826 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and $235.28 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00269770 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004655 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.85471533 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $219,028,676.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.