United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,134,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

