United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $190.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Argus from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.94.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.33. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,913,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $606,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1,109.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 98,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.