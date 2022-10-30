United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $182.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.94.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.