United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $20.51 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275,688 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United States Steel by 29.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

