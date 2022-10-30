Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Boosted by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $117.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

