USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.70 billion and $4.27 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.87 or 0.31499146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012302 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,698,502,525 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
