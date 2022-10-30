USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USHG Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HUGS stock remained flat at $9.93 on Friday. 5,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,053. USHG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

About USHG Acquisition

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

