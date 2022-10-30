Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance
LON UEM opened at GBX 202 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £416.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.12. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.85.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.
Featured Articles
