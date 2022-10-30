Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

LON UEM opened at GBX 202 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £416.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.12. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.85.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,621.60 ($5,584.34). In other news, insider Isabel Liu sold 133 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £291.27 ($351.95). Also, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,621.60 ($5,584.34).

(Get Rating)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.