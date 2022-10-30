Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.53

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.53 and traded as low as $65.79. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 13,589,751 shares changing hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

