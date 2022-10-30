Vai (VAI) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $3,937.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004714 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

