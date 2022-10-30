Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.65-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.65-$14.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $319.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,820.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.