VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Purchased by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 214,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

