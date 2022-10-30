Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.88. 699,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,262. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

