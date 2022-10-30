Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,457,000 after acquiring an additional 237,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,527. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

