Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. 1,678,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.