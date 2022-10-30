Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MGK opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $266.44.

