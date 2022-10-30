Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

