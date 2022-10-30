Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

