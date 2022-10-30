Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

