Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

