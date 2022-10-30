Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.79 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96.

