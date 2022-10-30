Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.29. 3,178,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

