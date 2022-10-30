Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Hits $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.50 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02170945 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,884,558.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

