Venus USDC Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.49 million and $8.24 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02168842 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,770,443.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

