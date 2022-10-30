Venus (XVS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Venus has a market cap of $60.12 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00023860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,527.99 or 0.31543708 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

