Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $43.02 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $43.02 million and $9.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001245 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.