Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $43.29 million and $11.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001256 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

