Verge (XVG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $950,881.00

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $950,881.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00271544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00718384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00571532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00233742 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,566,313 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

