Veritaseum Price Reaches $48.33 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.33 or 0.00232532 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $103.89 million and $26,493.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

